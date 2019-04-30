A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after being stabbed outside a New Braunfels Walmart, according to city officials.

Police responded at 2:20 a.m. to the Walmart in the 1200 block of Interstate 35 South, which is near South Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels, to reports of a stabbing, authorities said.

They found a 24-year-old New Braunfels man with injuries. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and was in stable condition Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officials said the man had arrived at the Walmart early Tuesday and gotten out of his vehicle when he was approached by a person and the two got into an argument. Authorities said the fight escalated into a physical confrontation and the man was stabbed.

Around 2 p.m., officers from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Zachary Santellan in connection with the stabbing, city officials said. He was taken to an area hospital for injuries he sustained during the altercation that were not considered life-threatening.

Officials said it appeared the two people knew one another.

Santellan faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities said he will be booked into the Comal County Jail when he is released from the hospital on a $200,000 bail.