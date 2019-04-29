Members of Beta Mu Delta met April 18 at the home of Pam Hirsch. Hostesses Ymke Condy and Pam Hirsch greeted their sisters with Hawaiian leis as they entered.

The Hawaiian theme was carried out throughout with tropical foods and decorations.

Following the meeting, door prizes were presented to Karen Wells, Julie Locke and Debbie Davis.

The sisters enjoyed pineapple upside down cake, Tiki cake pops and cupcakes.

When leaving, the members were each given a box of Hawaiian chocolates.

Members present were Ymke Condy, Debbie Davis, Melodie Isham, Pam Hirsch, Julie Locke, Peggy Lytle,

Sharon Shultz, Carolyn Stegall and Karen Wells.