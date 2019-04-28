EAST AUSTIN

Central Health to host

budget discussion Monday

Central Health, at 1111 E. Cesar Chavez St., will host a community conversation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday to kick off a five-month long public involvement process for its fiscal year 2020 budget.

Residents can learn about how the district leverages local tax dollars to fund health care in Travis County and weigh in on Central Health’s strategic priorities for 2020.

The Travis County healthcare district’s $258.4 million budget for fiscal 2019 pays for hospital, primary, specialty, behavioral and nonclinical services for Travis County residents with low income.

CENTRAL TEXAS

ACC collecting luggage

for foster care students

Austin Community College is collecting donations of luggage to benefit students transitioning from foster care through May 9.

Donations of luggage, preferably carry-on rolling duffels, or money may be dropped off with Foster Care Alumni Champions in the support center or with campus police at the Cypress, Eastview, Elgin, Hays, Highland, Northridge, Pinnacle, Riverside, Round Rock and South Austin campuses.

ACC has collected 362 pieces of luggage and $4,684 for foster care alumni students since its first luggage drive in 2009.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Code Department

moving to new office

The Austin Code Department is scheduled to move June 3 to a new office at 5202 E. Ben White Blvd.

The phone number, 512-974-2633, will remain the same, and officials do not anticipate any business disruption. There may be a delay in processing licenses and registrations.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Asian American center

master plan meeting set

The Asian American Resource Center, at 8401 Cameron Road, will host a community meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the center’s master plan update.

The initial master plan was completed in 2006, and construction of Phase I was completed five years ago. The update will help the center in its mission to provide spaces, services, resources and programs through an Asian American Pacific Islander perspective.

For more information: austintexas.gov/AARCMP-update.

AUSTIN

LGBT Chamber selects

new executive director

The Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce announced that its board of directors has hired Tina Grider-Cannon as the organization’s new executive director.

Cannon, who is vice president of local government relations at the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, will take the helm of the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce on May 6.

Before joining the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, Grider-Cannon was a senior policy analyst for Austin City Council District 10. She previously was an entrepreneur in Austin.

BASTROP

Public hearing Tuesday

on Texas 71 improvements

A public hearing on Texas 71 improvements will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bastrop Convention & Exhibit Center, 1408 Chestnut St.

The Texas Department of Transportation Austin District is proposing road improvements to the highway from County Road 206 to Texas 21 in Bastrop County. The event will include information on the TxDOT relocation assistance program and the tentative schedule.

LIBERTY HILL

City announces possible

water service disruption

The city of Liberty Hill has announced a possible water service disruption for some customers from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Affected areas would be Hillcrest Lane, Church Street, RM 1869 and Forest Street in the city limits of Liberty Hill.

Liberty Hill Public Works is updating the city’s water system. Other streets in those areas may also have the potential for service interruption.

For more information: 512-778-5449.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Fidel S. Hernandez of Austin turned 93 on Wednesday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

— American-Statesman staff