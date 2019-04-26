Dylan Garber is a senior at Stephenville High School and is the winner of the “Live United” scholarship given by Erath County United Way.

Kathy Hampton, scholarship chair, said providing scholarship opportunities is one of the best ways to give back to young leaders and volunteers who give so much of their time and support to the community and Erath County United Way.

After graduation Garber will attend Texas A&M University to major in business administration. He is the son of Tamara and Rob Garber.