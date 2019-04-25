The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has selected Wheless Partners to lead a national search for Tarleton State University’s 16th president.

Open forums for students, faculty, staff and the community are set for Monday and Tuesday, April 29 and 30, in Room 125 of the Math Building.

Wheless Partners, an executive search firm located in Birmingham, Ala., will work throughout the process with Tarleton’s Search Advisory Committee, chaired by A&M System Regent Bill Mahomes. Dr. James Hallmark, A&M System vice chancellor for academic affairs, serves the committee ex officio.

The forums will collect feedback on the type of leader envisioned for Tarleton and the challenges and opportunities the next president will face.

Parking for the community is available in Lot 15 at the intersection of Cain Street and Rudder Way (West Vanderbilt Street) behind the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center.

Forum schedule:

Monday, April 29

•Faculty: 1:30-2:30 p.m. •Students: 3-4 p.m. •Students, faculty, staff and community: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30

•Staff: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Those who cannot attend at their respective time are invited to any of the other forums. Participants also can provide input via an online survey by May 3 at http://tarletonstate.us/presidentialsurvey.

After 11 years of distinguished leadership, Dr. F. Dominic Dottavio will step down as president at the end of August. Following a short sabbatical, he will be a faculty member in Tarleton’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, where he has had an appointment as a tenured professor since coming to the university. He also will assist the Division of Institutional Advancement.