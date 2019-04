Dr. Kathy Smith, chairman of the Teha Lanna Chapter NSDAR Good citizen Committee, announced the awards for Good Citizen winners - Selma Alvarado of Lingleville (pictured) and Timber Steele of DeLeon and Macie Kilgor of Stephenville who were unable to attend. Each Senior was awarded a certificate, pin and scholarship. The Good Citizen students are recognized for their qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their home, schools and communities.