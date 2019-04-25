Higher education is costly. That’s why Erath County Farm Bureau awarded $4,000 in scholarships to local students.

“We offer these scholarships to help our local youth,” Erath County Farm Bureau President Josh Ritchey said. “Trade school, college and university educations can be expensive. Scholarships are our way to provide assistance. It’s also our way to invest in the future of Texas.”

Trinity Meador, Jacob Bagby, Stephen Rebeiro and Mason Castleberry received scholarships through the Erath County Farm Bureau’s scholarship program.

“These young men and women were selected based on their academic, scholastic and agricultural involvement,” Ritchey said. “We are proud of their commitment to their education and to agriculture.”

Meador attends Huckabay High School, where she ranks second in her graduating class, received outstanding FFA accomplishments, excelled in basketball and is the student council president and member of the National Honor Society.

Bagby attends Stephenville High School, where he excels in academics, serves as president of Stephenville FFA as well as the president of Texas FFA Area IV Association and received many awards at the livestock shows and 4H. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society.

Rebeiro attends Lingleville High School, where he participated in track, power lifting and radio competition. He is a member of the National Honor Society.

Castleberry attends Stephenville High School, where he serves on the student council, competes in baseball, basketball, ag mechanics and AgriScience Fair. He is a National FFA champion, Outstanding Physics 1 Student of the Year and two-time winner of Most Intellectual. He is a member of the National Honor Society.