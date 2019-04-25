The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Apollo Computers with an official ribbon cutting. Apollo Computers is a family-owned business offering service and repair for computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones. Other services include remote support for any type of business or organization, custom PC builds, IT strategy, fiber optics, managed IT, and virus/trojan removal. Apollo computers is an authorized Mac and Apple repair center, a Dell premier partner, and has certified technicians working diligently to ensure the solution is achieved within budget and time restraints. For more info, visit http://bit.ly/RCApollo.