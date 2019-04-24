Donors answered the challenge to “Be the Reason” as collections topped a half-million dollars in Tarleton’s fourth annual Giving Day April 16.

The 24-hour online fundraising challenge raised $503,282,to top last year’s total by more than $100,000. Since the event started three years ago, university alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends have given more than $1.25 million to Tarleton colleges, programs, scholarships or activities of their choosing.

In all, donors contributed 810 gifts to benefit 194 university and student programs.

“John Tarleton’s vision is still alive at Tarleton State University and the students we serve have many financial needs that our donors are helping us meet. Giving Day is about philanthropy that helps our students be successful now and in the future,” said Assistant Vice President for Development Janice Horak. “The kindness and generosity of donors made Giving Day 2019 the most successful to date.”