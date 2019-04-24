Following overnight flash flooding in Erath County, a high-water rescue is reportedly underway on FM 1702.

The E-T has reached out to law enforcement officials but have not received a response.

Social media reports that one man was rescued from a tree, but there have been reports that a possible 3-year-old, 7-year-old and the mother are still missing.

Somervell County Fire Department has sent in a Hovercraft to assist in the swift water rescue.

The vehicle was found and the unit has advised that there are two individuals still in the car.