After a night of heavy rain, Erath County residents woke up Wednesday morning to news that a high-water rescue was taking place in Dublin.

The news only worsened as the day progressed with reports that there is perhaps only one survivor - the father - in a family of four caught up in the rushing water on FM 1702.

A source not authorized to discuss the incident said the bodies of a mother and one child were recovered inside a vehicle by rescue teams and that the father had been found clinging to a tree. He has been transported to Texas Health Harris Stephenviile Hospital.

One child remains missing.

E-T reporter Ashley Inge is at the scene and was told by a law enforcement official there that eight to 10 people are searching the creek for the missing child.

Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates is reportedly at a command center set up at the accident site, and has not returned calls about the tragedy.

Dublin Police Chief Bobby Mendez said his department did not assist in the rescue effort, but was involved in traffic control and helping feed those assisting in the effort.

“It’s a tragedy,” Mendez said.

The family, who has not yet been named, is reportedly from Dublin.

The E-T will bring you more information on this developing story as it becomes available.