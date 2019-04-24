Sarah Weaver is excited. Very excited.

The executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erath County announced the lineup for Dancing For the Stars and said this year’s dancing couples are going to be great.

“We have a fantastic group of dancers who are already doing an awesome job of selling tickets and tables,” Weaver said. “It’s going to be another great event.”

The five dancing couples include Kent and Julie Howell, Spencer and Heather Sligh, Jared and Holly Mills, Morgan Culpepper and Colt Brown and Jeremy and Hillary McBroom.

This year’s theme is “The Greatest Show,” and is described by Weaver as “a classy circus theme.”

“It might just be our best theme yet,” she said. “Sherrie Evans who does all of our choreography has choreographed the coolest dances. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Tarleton State University Ballrooms.

Individual tickets are on sale now for $135 and businesses and groups have the opportunity for sponsorships.

• $3,000 Platinum Sponsorship - Businesses get logos on all printed material associated with the event and reserved front row seating for a table of eight.

• $2,000 Gold Sponsorship - Second-tier seating for a table of eight and recognition on the night of the event.

• $1,000 Bronze Sponsorship - Reserved seating for a table of eight.

“The bronze sponsorship is something new,” Weaver said. “It’s designed for groups of friends who want to sit together; we will reserve a table for them, but they are going fast. The dancers have already sold nine bronze level tables and we only have 12.”

General admission tickets are open seating.

All ticket prices include an open bar, dinner, and of course, the show.

Matt and Denys Coates were last year’s winners.

“I absolutely love everything about this event. I love how the community is so supportive and it’s just a really nice event for Stephenville,” Weaver said. “And I love to see the teams come together and get excited to help the children of our community.”