NORTH AUSTIN

Austin Public Health

to host candidate forum

Austin Public Health will host a forum from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Friday featuring candidates for the position of community development specialist that will help to address health needs in the Rundberg neighborhood.

The free event for Rundberg neighborhood-area residents will be at YMCA North, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane.

The audience will have an opportunity to submit written questions to the facilitator for consideration at the start of the event.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Bike Night on Thursday

at Dougherty Arts Center

Bike Night will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Road.

The free event will include a craft to turn cat litter buckets into bike baskets, a screening of the short film “Like Riding a Bike,” upcycling used bike parts into crafts and information on cycling from local organizations such as Social Cycling Austin.

For more information: 512-974-4000; dacinfo@austintexas.gov.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Rally to support refugees

scheduled for Thursday

Members of the Austin Jewish community will host a rally Thursday in downtown Austin in support of refugees. The event will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe Street.

Austin-area Jewish clergy and immigration attorneys will participate in the event, organizers said.

According to a release from Jews for Justice, organizers said they hope to raise public awareness during the Passover holiday about civic responsibility in the wake of a decision last week from U.S. Attorney General William Barr that says asylum seekers who cross between ports of entry would have to wait in detention until their cases are adjudicated instead of being released on bond.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

New principal named

at Walnut Springs

The Dripping Springs school district’s board of trustees unanimously approved Melinda Gardner as the next principal of Walnut Springs Elementary at the board’s April 22 meeting.

Gardner has spent her entire career in the Bastrop school district and is the principal of Lost Pines Elementary in Bastrop, a position she has held since summer 2015. She previously spent three years as the assistant principal at that school.

She will start her duties when current principal Julie Pryor retires after this school year.

GEORGETOWN

Red Poppy Festival

begins Friday night

The 20th annual Red Poppy Festival will be Friday through Sunday in downtown Georgetown.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Friday with artisan booths, food and the unveiling of the 20th anniversary sculpture. Dysfunkshun Junkshun will perform at 7 p.m.

The festival will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday and feature the parade, a car show, live entertainment, a red poppy cooking competition and music from Mason Lively Live and headliner Pat Green.

Sunday’s activities will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature live music and entertainment as well as the One-in-the-Hole ball drop with 28,000 ping pong balls dropped at 2 p.m. on Austin Avenue.

For a full schedule and more information: redpoppyfestival.com.

AUSTIN

Girls Giving Grants

to award $8,800 to Refuge

Girls Giving Grants, the youth initiative of Impact Austin, has voted to award its largest grant in its history of $8,800 to the Refuge for Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking.

Members of g3 will award their grant to the Refuge in a special event at 10 a.m. June 10 at Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St. Impact Austin will present its 2019 grants to four nonprofits.

The grant will help the organization fund the SEE Program, which helps girls who have been victims of sex trafficking integrate back into society.

— American-Statesman staff