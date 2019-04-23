Moo-La Fest is proud to collaborate with Waldon Inflatables of Albuquerque, New Mexico to provide smiles and memories to our guests.

Their famous giant five-story inflatable water slide will be among the many games and attractions coming to Moo-la Fest at the Stephenville City Park May 30 – June 1.

In addition to the mega 50-foot slide, the other inflatable attractions will be obstacle courses, bounce houses and toddler playgrounds.

Fun is a serious business for the Waldon Company team, who have provided years of fun to families all over the country.

“Since the age of 10 I wanted to join the circus,” says Tony Waldon, president of the Waldon Company whose career in entertainment started at the age of 17. “Over 52 years in the amusement business with companies such as McDermott Amusement Company, Royal American Shows Olson Shows, James E. Strates Shows, Holiday on Ice and Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus have taught me to always make the event as enjoyable as possible and to do a good job so you are invited back next year.”

Today, the Waldon Company operates regionally from New Mexico and Colorado to Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

This June will mark 52 years in the amusement business for Tony Waldon. Although he has seen many changes like ticket automation and technology, the pleasure he gets from making the magic and fun has stayed the same. Guests may purchase all-day armband passes for Waldon Inflatables for $15 or three full days of unlimited inflatable fun for $39.