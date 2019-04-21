Amarillo College has two measures on the ballot for the upcoming spring 2019 election.

Amarilloans in AC's district will cast their votes to elect the members who will sit on the college's Board of Regents, as well as decide the fate of an $89.2 million bond.

Three of AC's nine board voting members -- Vice Chair Johnny Mize, Chair Dr. Paul Proffer and Dr. David C. Woodburn -- are seeking re-election. Newcomers Terry Hawthorne and Jack B. Westbrook are also seeking to obtain one of the three available seats on AC's governing body.

While AC director of communications and marketing Wes Condray said he cannot speak directly about the candidates, he did say the unpaid, elected position requires someone with good leadership skills.

"They're the change agent helping to shape the college," he said. "They help set policy, guide direction (and) they are actually the pro tem's boss; they evaluate him annually."

Condray said the current board is working on improving the junior college's four campuses -- inside and out -- including approving new degree programs.

"They've been really involved in fully integrating the culture of caring model into the college," he said. "The eight-week course model, the advocacy and resource center, really institutionalizing these big initiatives, has been their big push."

During early voting between April 22 and April 30, or on Election Day, Saturday, May 4, voters can cast their ballot for up to three positions, be it for three different candidates or choosing one candidate more than once.

Bond election

It is the current AC Board of Regents who approved adding the $89.2 million bond measure to the upcoming ballot. The board made the decision at a Feb. 15 meeting after architecture firm Parkhill, Smith & Cooper presented its master plan for the college.

"Over the course of this past year, they identified a variety of areas that they're recommending need to be changed, improved or added to propel Amarillo College into the future and to continue to make (AC) serve the community in the capacity that it does," Condray said. "Based on all the recommendations in the master plan, the board unanimously voted to set on this May 4 election, a total of $89,206,000."

The bond money would be distributed across AC's four campuses -- the main Washington Street campus, the west campus that houses the nursing facility, the east campus where vocational training is offered and the downtown campus on Polk Street where the institution offers continuing education.

Condray said one exciting project the bond money would cover bridges emergency personnel training.

"We currently offer a firefighter academy, law enforcement academy and an EMT training program, but they're split across a couple of campuses. The idea is the creation of a first responders and public safety academy out of the east campus," he said. "It'll be a really cool facility where all three of those people could learn and work together like they do in the real world."

The money would also be used in part to add more parking on the Washington Street campus. Condray said there is a deficit of parking spaces, based on the staff and number of students enrolled. The parking lot at the west campus would be re-flowed for safety with money provided by the bond, if voters approve it.

Another project would be upgrading technology in classrooms, lab spaces and virtual reality spaces.

"A couple of other things that are featured in the master plan (include) the development of a new ... club at the Polk Street campus," Condray said. "They're called makerspaces, so there would be technology there ... where students and community alike could come in and learn on those technologies."

With the college's 90th birthday in September, Condray said the money will also be used to update older buildings, bringing them to compliance and to modern standards, especially safety standards such as the Americans with Disabilities Act.

If passed, the bond would have no impact on students, who are currently paying $112.50 per unit, but it would increase property tax per $100,000 of taxable valuation by $40 annually, or $3.33 per month.

Look at acmp2019.org for a complete look at the proposed projects in AC's master plan.