Flacas Fitness & Brews is hosting its third Annual Flacas Clean H20 Run 5K & 10K, with a newly added Crazy Wheels Ride option. The event takes place Saturday, April 27, at the cafe in downtown Hico, with on-site registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Online registration is available at www.runsignup.com/flacascleanrun. Free breakfast tacos and beer (21 years and older) will be provided at the finish line for registered runners.

Bring your friends and enjoy the day while raising money for Kids Across Cultures, who carries out clean water projects around the world, and Helping Hands of Hico, who assists with local community needs.

The race will be chip timed by Pro Fit Event Services. Pre-registered participants receive a finisher medal, and age category medals will be awarded as well. There will also be raffles to win a variety of prizes.

The race is sponsored by Cole’s General Store, Next Step, Hico Mercantile, Wiseman House Chocolates, and Davis Feed Mill, along with numerous Hico merchants.

Entry fee for the 5K and 10K is $35 for adults, $20 ages 14-18, and $15 ages 13 and under. For the Crazy Wheels Ride, dress up yourself and your non-motorized vehicle and join our 5K course. Judges will award a prize for the Craziest Wheels. Entry fee is $20, $10, and $5. Those signed up by 4/15 will receive a t-shirt.

Flacas Fitness & Brews provides real, tasty food, all made to order - street tacos, sliders, smoothies, breakfast, and desserts. They also carry a curated selection of craft beer and wine, along with specialty teas. Yoga and kickboxing classes are offered several times a week, with dance lessons being added soon.

Live music is plentiful, with open mic nights on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and local artists featured every Saturday afternoon. The store has recently expanded to provide more seating and room for dancing during their music events, and can also now rent out space for events and meetings.