Cowboys Helping Cowboys, an annual charity golf tournament that raises funds for injured or ill rodeo athletes, will take place May 10-11 at Canyon West Golf Club in Weatherford to help raise money for Eric Swenson, three-time NFR qualifier in bareback riding from Denison, and Shane Hadley, a steer wrestler, Tarleton State University graduate and Stephenville resident.

Swenson has colon cancer and Hadley was severely injured in a horse accident almost a year ago.

Dave Samsel, the CHC tournament coordinator, established the charity to give back to the sport he loves.

“We started back in 2003 as just a fun gathering of guys that actually had a weekend off that rodeoed together and we saw a potential of it growing into something where we had a chance to give back to the sport we love,” Samsel said. “As a former Stephenville resident and PBR (Professional Bull Rider) finalist/NFR (National Finals Rodeo) qualifier, I know the hardships involved with being a rodeo athlete.”

The event has grown exponentially in the past few years to where CHC has had to accommodate and change it to a two-day event.

“Last year we had 250 people playing from 13 different states [and] we raised over $30,000. Our goal is $50,000 this year,” Samsel said.

Samsel also got into contact with the chapter president of the NFL alumni association to get some of the NFL players to come to the event as well as some past NFR qualifiers.

Registration is at 11 a.m. and they will have a noon shotgun start.

There will be a four-person scramble with $150 fee per person.

The event will include a celebrity putting contest, raffles, prizes and more. Lunch and dinner will be included.

The Rocky Mountain CMA Artist of the Year, Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, will be playing live each night at 8 p.m.

Music, drinks, vendors and more will be located in the VIP guest pavilion.

Entertainment for non-golfers will also be provided throughout the day in the pavilion and they are welcome to stay for the concert for a $20 fee.

For entry or more information, check out the CHC website at www.cowboyshelpingcowboys.com.

“It’s a perfect example of the rodeo family coming together to help one another. If we can donate $20,000-$25,000 to [each] family to help them get started again, we might be able to ease some of the suffering,” Samsel added.