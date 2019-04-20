The Tatum Tough Foundation selected the first female for the Amarillo Fire Department's third Fire Chief for the Day, a day designed to raise awareness of childhood cancer in the Texas Panhandle.

Alexa Guerra, a first-grade student at Glenwood Elementary School began her celebratory festivities Friday with a reading of a proclamation in the City Council Chambers of City Hall.

"We are excited to host this family," said Jeff Justus, AFD Community Liaison. "We're excited to take their minds off of cancer for a day. That's the best part about this: the kids don't think about cancer, the parents don't think about cancer, nobody thinks about it, they're just thinking about having a good time today. That's what it's all about."

Additionally Guerra and her family were treated to lunch at Sharkey's Burrito Co., a tour of two AFD stations, and a LifeStar helicopter ride before ending the day by throwing out the first pitch at Friday evening's Amarillo Sod Poodles game.

Guerra's mother, Dayanira Gonzalez, said it was good to see her daughter filled with life again.

"We're so happy because of all the sad moments when we were in the hospital and the other sad stuff, now we get to enjoy life and everyday that she's been so active and happy," she said.

Guerra, 6, was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018.

"She had been chubby since she was a baby. She started losing weight and we thought she was growing but one day she started bleeding," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez took her eldest daughter to a local emergency room.

"We were waiting for 40 minutes and she started bleeding (again) and she didn't stop bleeding," she said. "The next day is when the doctors told us that they found white (blood) cells."

Her doctor could offer no immediate diagnosis, so the Gonzalez family had to wait for the lab results.

"Those three days were very hard for our family," she said. "We were so scared. The first thing that came to my mind was, how (much) time do we have?"

While her eldest daughter was receiving intense treatment to combat leukemia, Gonzalez was in her first trimester of pregnancy with her second daughter.

"It was a hard time, but we went through it with God," she said.

Guerra has now been in remission for one year.

"With faith and everything, she's been really strong to take all of this," Gonzalez said. "She thinks that we made her strong, but she is the one that makes herself go everyday."