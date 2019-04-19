1. How long have you lived in Stephenville, and do you have any children attending school in the district?



I was raised in Stephenville and attended SISD from kindergarten thru 12th grade. I lived in Stephenville from 1981-2001 and from 2008 until present.

I have 2 children and one of them attends SISD and the other will in the next 2 years.

2. What in your background - educational and professional - makes you qualified to serve as a member of the school board?

Knowing education is key in the world today, I believe that I can help our school board to continue to make confident and crucial decisions that will help all of our children succeed. I’ve been in construction most of my adult life and I also believe that I would be an asset in helping maintain budget of the new and upcoming projects.

3. Did you support the 2018 bond? Why or why not?

All of our children deserve the best of the best. They all deserve better schools than we had as kids growing up. Better lunch rooms, less crowded halls, bigger facilities, etc... Supporting the Bond in 2018 was a key factor to helping the future generations succeed.

4. Are you supportive of the “Future Ready” program the school district is involved with?

The “Future Ready” program will provide upgraded technologies and so much more that will help all kids prepare their futures in the real world. I am on board.

5. What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the Stephenville Independent School District

Safety of all the kids is and will always be number 1 on my list. Stephenville as well as SISD are growing rapidly. In order for SISD to “keep up” with the rate of growth, we must also keep up in technology and safety.