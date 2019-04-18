A Texas sheriff has orally reprimanded a member of his command staff for a sexual comment he made about a producer for the show “Live PD.”

Cmdr. Steve Deaton was the subject of a complaint this month by attorney Robert McCabe that alleged Deaton challenged deputies in a meeting to have sex with the female producer. “Live PD” has been filming Williamson County deputies and featuring them on episodes that have recently aired on the A&E Network.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said interviews with 17 people who were present reported Deaton asked whether any of them had been having sex with her, but issued no challenge. Chody said Deaton acknowledged that some people considered the question inappropriate.

The disciplinary action is the latest in a series of internal issues facing the department. Last month, Chody fired two deputies who he said were dishonest about inappropriate text messages they exchanged in a message thread with other members of the K-9 unit.

Chody said Wednesday the incidents have highlighted the need for more sexual harassment training for the department to establish that such comments will not be tolerated.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on offenses like that, and we are also reaching out to our human resources for sensitivity training for our whole agency, including our command staff, including myself, because I want people to understand the message of what we will tolerate and what we won’t tolerate,” Chody said.

Chody said he fired deputies Aaron Skinner and Jeremy Stewart last month because he said they were not honest about what they wrote, while others on the text thread who told the truth about what happened received reprimands consistent with how he punished Deaton.

McCabe represents Skinner and Stewart and said Wednesday the action against them was far harsher than what Deaton received.

“It is a very minimal punishment for someone who is a member of the command staff,” McCabe said.