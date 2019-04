The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member K&R Granite and More with a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location in the South Loop Mall (next to Ace Hardware). K&R Granite offers products and installation for your home from the ground up, including flooring, granite, countertops, wall tile and cabinets. Owners Raul and Kacee Perez strive to be in constant communication with their customers until the job is done.