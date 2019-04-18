The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Last week's report was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. The district is now using a numerical grading system, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Humphreys Highland Elementary, 3901 S.E. 15th Ave.

Oakdale Elementary, 2711 S. Hill St.

Pure Water Tech West, 7400 S.W. 34th Ave.

River Road Football Concession, 101 W. Mobley Ave.

Snack Shack, 3508 Spade Drive.

St. Mary’s Cathedral School, 1200 S. Washington St.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Jiggle Berry, 3801 Olsen Blvd.

Wendy’s #3186, 4613 S. Western St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/98) Highland Park School, 3801 N. FM 1912. Paint chipping on wall in ware washing room; water filter plumbing behind cooking equipment is leaking and being redirected to floor drain (plumbing must be repaired to be properly functioning and draining); build-up on shelving in walk-in cooler; aluminum foil being used to prevent splashes and spills of food debris (not a durable surface and must be replaced with a cleanable and durable material); build-up of dust on walk-in cooler fans and vent hood screens; walk-in cooler door gaskets damaged. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/92) Kathy’s Kitchen, 4517 State Highway 136. Build-up on non-food contact surfaces of equipment; areas underneath cooking equipment must remain clean and free of grease build-up and food debris; accumulation of grease on vent hood and screens; date marking system must be used on all time/temp controlled for safety (TCS) food held more than 24 hours; plastic lid for ice bin is cracked; test strips must be available to test sanitizer strength; food manager certification must be registered annually with Environmental Health Department. To be corrected within 30 days.

(A/98) New York Bodega & Grill, 201 N. Adams St. Silverware needs to be inverted to prevent cross contamination; fryer needs to be completely under vent hood. To be corrected within two hours.

(A/97) River Road Baseball Concession, 101 W. Mobley Ave. Wood shelving must be properly sealed or replaced; employee restrooms must have hand washing signs, be properly stocked with soap and paper towels and doors must be self-closing and tight fitting; building is in process of installing mop sink. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/99) River Road High School Concession, 101 W. Mobley Ave. Employee hand washing sign needed at hand sink in concession stand and restrooms used by food handlers; soap and paper towels must be available at hand sink and in employee restrooms. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/97) Rolling Hills Elementary, 2800 W. Cherry Ave. Build-up inside ice machine (must be routinely cleaned and sanitized to prevent accumulation of build-up). To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/90) Sweets Chicken & Waffles, 1311 Dumas Drive. Must obtain food manager card and post by permit to verify; knives with chipped paint or copper must be replaced; leak under three-compartment sink needs to be repaired; wet rags need to be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use; scoop in tartar sauce needs to have handle facing up to prevent contamination; gaskets on coolers need to be cleaned; spring on back door needs to be reattached to be self-closing. To be corrected within 10 days.