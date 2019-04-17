L.V. Coffee, president of TexasBank, has announced the retirement of Connie Wooley and a celebration of her exceptional career.

Wooley began her banking career with Farmers First National Bank in April of 1969 where she began as an entry-level check filer in the bookkeeping department. During her tenure there, she also worked for the First National Bank of Fort Worth, which was the lead bank for the FUBI holding company of which Farmers First National Bank was a member. However, after a year, she returned to Stephenville where she would go on to serve Farmers and its successors in numerous positions in almost every department over the next 40 plus years.

Wooley's enthusiasm is contagious and has a positive effect on everyone she meets. She is devoted to her customers, leaving no stone unturned when solving a complicated customer service issue or helping customers plan for their future.

In 2013 Connie joined TexasBank, serving as senior vice president of operations for Stephenville and the surrounding locations.

“We are beyond blessed to have had Connie help lead TexasBank over the last six years. Her professionalism has allowed us to experience significant growth and her enthusiasm has had an impact well beyond our Stephenville location,” Coffee said. “I’m going to miss seeing her every day, but sincerely appreciate the culture she has created and know that her presence will be felt for years to come.”

A retirement celebration will be held from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on May 1 at TexasBank. Light refreshments will be served throughout the day.