1. How long have you lived in Stephenville and what clubs/organizations are you involved with?

I moved to Stephenville in 2000 to attend Tarleton where I graduated with a B.B.A. in Management. After a brief time away, I returned to Stephenville in 2007 to raise my family in the place I consider home. I currently serve as Vice-Chairman on City of Stephenville Board of Adjustment. I am on the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters Erath County, a member and Past President of Stephenville Evening Lions Club, member of Stephenville Chamber of Commerce and Stephenville Economic Development Foundation, Inc. (STEDCO) and National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA).

2. What do you believe is the biggest challenge facing Stephenville?

The biggest challenge facing our city is funding current and future infrastructure needs. Our city has two sections of roadway that are at the top of everyone’s mind. Harbin Dr. and Long St. are in need of reconstruction. Harbin Dr. alone has an estimated cost of $5.5 million, and finding funding for these projects is difficult. The creation of a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) is currently being explored as a possible funding mechanism for Harbin Dr. While these two roadways are on many citizen’s minds, funding the infrastructure required to facilitate healthy economic development is equally as challenging and should be equally important to your city council. The further use of TIRZs, state and federal grant funds are all options your council, in cooperation with SEDA, should be considering. After all, economic development which substantially grows the tax base will be the vehicle that brings increased ability of our city to maintain its’ infrastructure without further burdening our citizens.

3. What in your background - educational, occupational, professional - makes you qualified to serve as a member of the city council?

Having been a Stephenville resident for the better part of the last 18 years and small business owner in our city for more than 10 years, I have a keen understanding of how far we have come and where we must continue our focus. As a local insurance agent, I speak with citizens on a daily basis. Since announcing my candidacy, many of you have volunteered your thoughts, concerns and praises on the direction our city is going. I welcome your input and I want to hear from you. I am uniquely positioned to be very accessible to the citizens of Stephenville and I am able to research issues our city faces as they arise in order to make informed decisions that are in the best interest of all.

4. Do you believe the city is on the right track when it comes to economic development?

In 2015, the citizens of Stephenville voted overwhelmingly to create the Stephenville Economic Development Authority in an effort to spur economic growth. Our city is starting to see the fruits of labor of the SEDA board and staff. With approval of the 380 agreement for the new conference center, the first domino of many has been pushed over. With clear, concise direction from your city council, I believe a cooperative council, SEDA and city staff will continue to effectively promote and plan for the City of Stephenville to be a uniquely attractive place for development.

5. How many city council meetings have you attended in the past year?

I have regularly attended city council meetings, committee meetings and citizen board and commissions meetings for the past year in order to gain as much knowledge as possible and develop a better understanding of the current issues in our city. These meetings are all open to the public and I would encourage citizens to attend whenever possible in order to stay informed. Council meetings are also live streamed on Facebook and many meetings are recorded and posted to the city’s YouTube channel for public viewing. In addition to attending meetings, I have met with citizens, business owners and city staff to better prepare me to serve our city.