1. How long have you lived in Stephenville and what clubs/organizations are you involved with?

17 Years: Chairman of Erath County Veterans for 6 years.

2. What do you believe is the biggest challenge facing Stephenville?

Convincing businesses to come to Stephenville such as restuarants and entertainment.

3. What in your background - educational, occupational, professional - makes you qualified to serve as a member of the city council?

I have an extensive sales background that would be an advantage in “selling” Stephenville to potential investors.

4. Do you believe the city is on the right track when it comes to economic development?

No. Too many times new businesses have tried to come here but are shot down. We need to be more open to outside investors.

5. How many city council meetings have you attended in the past year?

One