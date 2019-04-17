We are looking for a few good men and women to serve as ambassadors for the city’s first-ever Moo-La Fest!

It will take many great volunteers to get this event off the ground (no pun intended).

Moo-La Fest has a lot of moving parts, and we know the success of this event depends on our amazing volunteers. There will be different needs for this festival, so roles will vary.

We are looking for 100 helpers ages 15 and up to help with our Moo-La Fest at the Stephenville City Park on Friday evening, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.

Duties will include festival volunteers, who will set up, tear down, answer questions from the public, assist vendors and help with trash pickup. Hot air balloon volunteers will need to be capable of handling large audiences and do heavy lifting.

Volunteers will also need to be able to handle large crowds and have a high level of charisma and professionalism.

The city of Stephenville will provide T-shirts for all volunteers, as well as service hours to high school and college students. If you are interested, please register on our volunteer link at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a054eafa823a5f58-moola or contact tourism@stephenvilletx.gov.