During Monday’s SISD board of trustees meeting, Josh Brown, vice president of Huckabee architects, gave an update on the 2018 bond improvements.

On the new softball field at Stephenville High School, excavation, soil stabilization, grading and compacting and site drainage are complete.

Electrical work and concrete footings for backstops are complete.

Batting cages, field fencing, foul poles, backstop, dugout foundations and sidewalks are underway.

The netting and construction of dugouts will begin next, followed by the installation of light poles and turf carpet.

The delivery and installation of bleachers will begin in the next few weeks.

As for the construction on Gilbert Intermediate School and Stephenville High School, Brown said they are currently working with the quality control department.

“We’re picking up those red lines in the next few weeks and issuing those documents and getting them perfectly made,” he said. “Then we will go through a bid process. Bids will be rewarded at the end of May, beginning of June and then we’ll come back from the June board meeting to recommend a contractor for those projects.”

The softball completion date is set for the end of May.