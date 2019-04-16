Early voting in the city elections begins Monday, April 22.

But before voters head to the polls, the E-T will publish Candidate Q&As in Saturday’s weekend edition.

Each candidate running for Stephenville City Council and Stephenville ISD board of trustees was emailed five questions and asked to answer each of them in 200 words or less.

The answers will be published exactly as they were submitted.

Candidates running for office include the race for Place 5 on the Stephenville City Council between Ricky Thurman and Bradley Oglesby.

Stephenville ISD:

Dr. Ann Calahan (incumbent) and Phyllis Stewart (challenger).

Scott Osman (incumbent) and Monty Stone (challenger).

Election Day is Saturday, May 4.