Stephenville Police Chief Jason King said investigators still have no suspects in an alleged armed robbery that occurred April 4 at the BlueBonnet Apartments.

Stephenville police received a call about 10:45 a.m. from the manager who reported that she had been robbed inside the office.

She told police that the suspect was wearing a mask and displayed a weapon before taking an “undisclosed amount” of petty cash, King said.

Kind declined to offer further details about the case citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stephenville Police Department at 254-918-1273.