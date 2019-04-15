A man from Guthrie, Oklahoma was taken into custody on April 5 for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old high school student he met online.

Robert Wayne McGaugh, 48, has been charged with sexual assault of a child and is being held at the Erath County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

“The investigation is very much ongoing,” said Lt. Don Miller. “(McGaugh) met a 16-year-old student within the 254 area code and traveled to Stephenville to meet her.”

Miller said the victim’s father became suspicious and alerted Stephenville police.

McGaugh was taken into custody at a local motel.

“We are actively searching for other victims,” Miller said.