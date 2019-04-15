Tax Day can be overwhelming and stressful, but luckily Kona Ice will be handing out yummy treats to help combat the strain.

Kona Ice will host its sixth annual national “Chill Out Day” on Monday, April 15, and will be handing out free cups of tropical shaved ice to anyone who stops by.

The island-inspired truck will be parked at Walmart in Stephenville from 4-6 p.m.

“Every year Kona Ice hosts national 'Chill Out Day' and trucks nationwide hand out free shaved ice on Tax Day. It’s a way to cure the community’s stress and ensure there is ‘no taxation without relaxation,’” said Public Relations Account Lead for Koda Ice Joey Jiracek.

Jiracek said that Koda Ice will have over 400 trucks nationwide to hand out the tasty treats.

According to the Koda Ice press release, “National ‘Chill Out Day’” is one of the many ways Kona Ice is encouraging the nation to take a step back, relax and enjoy a Kona. National ‘Chill Out Day’ is one small, yet powerful way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces. Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $60 million to the communities it serves.”

Along with shaved ice, Kona Ice will also be playing tropical tunes and handing out flower leis.