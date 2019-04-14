If you love science, then the Science on Saturday event is the place for you.

Stephenville High School WIT (Workforce in Training) and POWER SET (Powerful Opportunities for Women Eager and Ready for Science, Engineering and Technology) are hosting the second annual Science on Saturday event in the small gym at Stephenville High School from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27.

"Science on Saturday is sponsored by the Nuclear Power Institute, TEES and Texas A&M University. We partner with them to offer POWER SET and WIT, two groups designed to expose students to STEM fields that exist in the real world. SOS is a student-led outreach to show the wonders of science to the community. It also allows us to showcase our students and let them shine,” said Brian Salge, an AP physics teacher at SHS.

SOS is a free and exciting science program for the young (K-12) and the young at heart.

"We hope to engage the maximum number of people from all age groups, which is why the event is free,” said Brandy Musick, a biology teacher.

The event will highlight fun and educational science experiment and demonstrations of electrical circuits, sensory stimulation, environmental effects and much more.

Students will learn through interactive, hands-on activities that include fun with polymers, magnets and neurons, as well as everyday products and household materials.

"Our students have experiments that are engaging and fun for all ages,” Salge said. “Some examples include demonstrating centripetal motion, an anatomical look at lungs, a look at how the eye and brain allow for color perception, a musical Tesla coil, and hydrophobic sand. We will also have students helping from Tarleton State University with liquid nitrogen demonstrations."

"Our students will explore the science behind optical illusions, a hovercraft, cymatic frequencies, the structure of a dome using eggs and circuits,” Musick said.

When asked what they expect the public to enjoy the most at SOS, Salge said, “I hope that they will love interacting with our students. They have worked so hard all year doing outreach in the school district and I know they are excited about having the community come by and see what they have been up to."

The program will be led by local educators and supported by Tarleton State University professors, instructors, and students, various industry professionals and local Stephenville high school POWER SET and WIT members.

“Bring your fun and inquisitive mindset and your enthusiasm for science,” Salge added.