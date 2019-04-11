There were high hopes for the 86th Texas Legislature. Republicans held strong majorities in both houses, and many ambitious bills had been introduced.

Two caught conservatives’ attention.

First, there were the twin Senate Bill 2/House Bill 2, introduced with the hope of reforming the property tax system and relieving the tax burden on Texans. Notice, the term “property owner” was not used.

There is good reason to be concerned about property tax. Even if one does not own property, do not think that you escape the effects of paying property tax. If you rent, where do you think the landlord gets the money for his taxes? It’s you.

The most important takeaway is the enormous pressure against what seemed like a common sense solution to ravenous government taxation. In the end, the lobby pressures watered the bill down to near uselessness. The largest tax grabber is still the school system, so do not expect to see much change in the end.

The other, more recent fiasco, was not particularly significant except for the reasons it failed.

It was clear that House Speaker Dennis Bonnen was not particularly friendly to some conservative-sponsored bills, such as SB 2/HB 2. But the one that surprised me was the “Constitutional Carry” bill — House Bill 357 — which would allow law-abiding citizens (non-disqualified persons) to carry firearms openly or concealed without a permit.

Many states have already enacted such a law without any more problems than Texas had when concealed handgun carry was enacted in 1995.

Excuses for the killing HB 357 were desperately sought. The bill’s author, Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, who also championed property tax relief, faced an onslaught of politicos who lobbied hard against HB 357.

There was some tweaking that could have been done to the bill, but a hyped-up incident gave Bonnen the excuse he thought he needed to kill it.

It is alleged that Chris McNutt, executive director of Texas Gun Rights, showed up to Bonnen’s Lake Jackson home when the lawmaker was in Austin for an all-day budget session. Bonnen’s wife said McNutt showed up with a T-shirt with a machine gun on it and that the visit was “freaking me out…This cannot become how we advocate,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

According to McNutt, his gun rights group was just block-walking, garnering support for the bill he was supporting. Whatever the case, he should have stayed away from Bonnen’s home.

That being said, the incident was all the excuse Bonnen needed to kill the bill. Keep this in mind: the Speaker of the House has enormous power to promote or kill bills. As soon as the story broke, HB 357 was shot dead.

But the bothersome, root issue remains: How did Bonnen come to power and why has he damaged the conservative agenda in so many ways. Perhaps one place to look is the method by which Bonnen was elected.

The Speaker of the Texas House is elected by House members. Some have voiced the opinion that the speaker should be elected by a statewide vote as is the governor and lieutenant governor and others. That might work, but it's unlikely to be adopted because the House wants to have that control itself.

Bonnen was elected by a unanimous voice vote, thereby eliminating a paper record of those who voted for him, but more importantly, of those who wanted to vote against him but did not want their name on record against the speaker whose support they would need to get their legislation passed. So, in two words: no accountability.

No matter how one may feel about the two bills mentioned here, the important point is that accountability of elected officials is critical. A recorded vote should always be used to ensure that accountability.