As the Stephenville City Council and staff begin work on the budget for fiscal year 2019-20, citizens may offer their own input into the city’s budget.

The deadline for written submissions is April 22.

Requests may be mailed to City Secretary Staci King, 298 W. Washington, Stephenville, TX 76401, or emailed to SLKing@stephenvilletx.gov.

Citizens will also have the opportunity to personally address the council with their budget proposals at 5:30 p.m. May 4 in City Hall Council Chambers.

Copies of the 2018-19 budget are on file for viewing in the Stephenville Public Library, City Hall and online at www.stephenvilletx.gov.

For more information, contact Staci King or finance director Monica Harris.