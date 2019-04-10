The Bastrop Central Appraisal District on Monday will mail notices to Bastrop County property owners whose property’s market value increased by more than $1,000.

Property valuations in Bastrop County rose on average by 6 percent this year, the appraisal district said Tuesday. The district is expecting between 4,000 and 5,000 property valuation protests, interim chief appraiser Richard Petree said. Last year, the district received 4,800 protests.

“We encourage individuals to review the estimated market value on their notice. They can also review the values on our website, www.bastropcad.org, by utilizing the property search feature,” Petree said.

Property owners who disagree with their property’s market value, the exemptions or any other action by the appraisal district, may file an appeal with the Bastrop County Appraisal Review Board. The deadline to appeal this year is May 15.

Property owners wishing to discuss their property’s value informally will need to complete and file an appeal form, and they will be notified of their informal hearing date to meet with an appraiser, Petree said.

“We are able to resolve the majority of informal hearings due in part to the evidence presented by the property owners, such as closing statements showing the purchase price, needed repair bids, pictures of interior issues, foundation repair bids, and other information that impacts the selling price of a property,” he said. “The market value should reflect a value the property owner could sell their property for.”

Petree said the county is continuing to experience an upward trend in the real estate market, with sales of land, both lots and acreages, as well as homes on the rise.

According to an analysis by the appraisal district of single-family residences sold between Jan. 1, 2018, and Feb. 1, 2019, homes in Bastrop sold at an average of $136 per square foot, $129 per square foot in Elgin and $140 per square foot in Smithville. All three market areas indicate an increase in sale prices this year compared to 2018.

The average home in Bastrop County this year is valued at $198,875, up 6.12 percent from 2018, the appraisal district said. In Bastrop, the average home value this year is $216,651, up 6.47 percent from 2018; in Smithville, the average home value is $180,427, up 10.88 percent; and Elgin's average home value is $165,279, up 5.03 percent.

Petree has said property valuations in Bastrop County are largely being influenced by the Austin housing market, which is experiencing home sales between $300-$400 per square foot on average, he said. Due to the high cost of real estate in Austin, people are migrating east in search of affordable housing.

“Whether you are a homeowner, business owner, disabled veteran or taxpayer, it’s important you know your rights concerning the property tax laws and property values,” Petree said. “We are here to assist you and to provide information regarding programs such as: property tax exemptions for disabled veterans, homestead exemptions, agricultural/wildlife appraisal, appraisal notices, and taxpayer remedies.”

Property owners wishing to protest their property’s valuation may do so by completing the protest form enclosed with their valuation notice and mailing it in, or by filing a protest online on the appraisal district’s website.