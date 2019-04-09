AUSTIN

Citywide cleanup

takes place Saturday

Keep Austin Beautiful will host its annual citywide cleanup event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in and around the Austin area.

Projects are confirmed at more than 100 locations and include on-the-water cleanups on kayaks and canoes, invasive species removals and native planting projects.

An appreciation party will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Givens District Park, 3811 E. 12th St.; and will include T-shirts, lunch, drinks, snacks, door prizes, a contest for the most unique object found while cleaning and an education fair with hands-on activities.

For more information and to register: keepaustinbeautiful.org/programs/kabday.

SOUTH AUSTIN

'Zoolander' to be shown

at Zilker Park on Friday

The Austin Parks Foundation will screen “Zoolander” at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Road, as part of the Movies in the Park series.

Blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and dogs on-leash are welcome. Every Movie in the Parks screening will be accompanied by local food trucks. Alcoholic beverages glass and plastic foam are not permitted in any of the parks.

Other films in the series will be “Zoolander,” “The Road to El Dorado,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Clueless,” “Angels in the Outfield,” “Space Jam,” “Freaky Friday” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

For the dates and parks austinparks.org/movies.

HUTTO

Security measures

increased at City Hall

Hutto officials are instituting new security measures for the added space at the new City Hall building. Visitors will now have to show identification, sign in and be escorted to back offices.

The building, at 500 West Live Oak St. near the intersection with West Street, has bulletproof windows in public spaces and a reception area now staffed by a police officer, said city spokeswoman Eliska Padilla.

"It's really just a matter of, we're in a new City Hall and we have more ability to be secure here," Padilla said. "Instead of retrofitting an old building, we were able to create a new building that's designed to be safer."

Officials moved into the new building last week after about a year of construction, Padilla said.

GEORGETOWN

Library screens movie

in 'World Cinema' series

The Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St., will screen “Faces Places” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The event is part of the library’s World Cinema series, which showcases films from around the world. “Faces Places” is a documentary that follows two artists, one a 90-year-old filmmaker credited with sparking the French New Wave style, and the other a 35-year-old photographer specializing in large format portraiture-travel rural France creating art.

The final film of the series is “The Last Suit” and will be screened May 8.

GEORGETOWN

School district sets

Broadway revue

The Georgetown school district’s fine arts program will present “On Broadway,” a revue of profession performers backed by a live band, at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Performances will be held at the East View High School theater, 4490 E. University Ave.

Performances will include hit songs from major Broadway productions, performed by talent who have been cast in the Broadway and off-Broadway roles, and national tours. District students will perform with the Broadway stars.

Tickets are $25 in advance and available at angelfountain.org. Proceeds benefit the Angel Fountain Educational Endowment, a nonprofit that serves to provide educational opportunities for fine arts students in Georgetown.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Gardeners group sets

classes on turfgrass

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will present on care of turfgrass at two presentations in April.

The first will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., and the second will be at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

The discussion will cover common varieties of turfgrass, their strengths and weaknesses, what promotes grass growth, weeding, feeding, pest management and diseases.

