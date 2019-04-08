Darryl Dora and Ronald Ross are still leaders on the Texas Tech men's basketball team, only now it's mainly off the court.

Dora and Ross are the faces of a different era in Tech basketball when in 2005 they led the Tech program to the Sweet 16. Now they're graduate assistants on a team one win away from a national championship.

As former players, they offer a different level of coaching.

"They've been through times like us," Jarrett Culver said of Dora and Ross. "Just having someone like that you can talk to and go to, it's always great for us. They're players' coaches."

Dora played at Tech from the 2003 through the 2006 seasons, playing in at least 30 games each year and averaged over five points a game. Dora, who wore number 44, is most notable for his three-pointer to beat Kansas, ranked number two in the nation, in the final seconds of double overtime in 2005. Thus sparked the nickname "Kansas Killer."

Ross' career at Tech began in 2001, and during his senior year was when the All-American led Tech to the Sweet 16. Ross averaged 17 points and five rebounds a game that season.

Dora and Ross played under Chris Beard when he was an assistant under Bob Knight. The former players said they kept in touch with Beard during his many coaching changes, and were brought on as graduate assistants when Beard took the helm at Tech.

Ross and Dora said Beard knew they wanted to get into coaching, and now they have their feet in the door. Dora said Beard coming back to Tech was a blessing.

Dora and Ross are now helping take Tech to new heights. As former players themselves, Dora and Ross have a way of connecting with the team.

"I'm able to share my experience with them," Ross said Sunday in the locker room. "I know what they're going through, I've been in those same shoes. And a lot of this is new experiences: learning how to take the coaching, understanding how to handle adversity. I really just try to share my experience as a player, and really be a mentor having played myself."

Dora said this year has been really important to him, and he's excited to be part of the team.

"I think it's smart of coach Beard to have (former players) around, he does a good job of putting together people that can help the program, or we wouldn't be here," Dora said. "We have a good group of guys that surround the guys every day, and try to be like a big brother. It's fun, I enjoy be around them and guiding them during times when they need a little help."

The two former players said this is the best team they've been around — Ross said what makes them great is their character, and how hard they work.

Sophomore guard Davide Morretti said Dora and Ross were on one of the great Tech teams that knew how to win games. He said their experience has been helpful. Morretti pointed out how they played under coach Knight, so they also know toughness.

Texas Tech senior guard Brandone Francis said they bring a lot of passion and energy.

"Oh they're great man. They went to the Sweet 16 if I'm not mistaken," Francis said Sunday. "They've been on this stage before. Now being here as a coach, they can help us out. They can relate to us so we definitely listen to them."

Texas Tech will play Virginia at 8:20 p.m. Monday for the 2019 NCAA National Championship. Dora said coach Beard has been talking about winning a national championship since he first started at Tech three years ago, and everybody bought in.

Dora said this team is tough, he said they're street dogs.

For a men's program that had never made it to the Final Four until this season, Dora said this journey means a lot to a lot of people, including former players.

"This is huge for the program, for West Texas, for Lubbock, for the university, for us," he said.