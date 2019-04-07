MINNEAPOLIS - Yes, this is all real.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders advanced to the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game. It's OK to be speechless, Tech fans in attendance were.

"I don't have words for what this feels like," said Kyle McClure, who graduated from Tech in 2009. "It's just so bizarre. It's surreal, I'm gonna wake up tomorrow and wonder what happened. It's incredible."

Texas Tech beat Michigan State on Saturday 61 to 51. It was the program's first-ever Final Four game, and per usual, defense was the story line: Tech held Michigan State to its lowest scoring total of the season. Tech will play Virginia Monday for the national championship.

Red and black was sprinkled throughout U.S. Bank Stadium's 70,000 seats in Minneapolis. Fans in Tech's main sections didn't do much sitting, if at all. Most were on their feet like it was a student section.

The fans stayed long after the players left for the locker room in a frenzy of celebration and disbelief.

"We never thought we'd be here," Tech fan Bryan Walker said after the game. "This is beautiful, it's awesome."

Walker then pointed to the sections filled with Tech fans and said look at all that red, it's unbelievable.

"I'm at a loss for words," said Sophomore Dylan Winn. "I broke down crying, I'm probably going to cry again. I'm elated. I'm just elated."

Dylan was with his dad, Mark Winn, who graduated from Tech in 1985. Winn remembers the classic Tech sports moments - when the Lady Raiders won the national championship in 1993, and the Michael Crabtree catch against Texas in 2008 to land Tech football at No. 2 in the nation.

Dylan said he never thought a bigger moment would happen, but it did.

"I watched the girls win in 1993 against Ohio State, but I wasn't there," Dylan said. "I was here. This is way bigger for me. Chris Beard is the most fabulous coach I've ever seen. The way we play defense, that's what I really like. I'm cheering on the defensive side now."

Walker and his friend Heath Jackson also made comparisons to the Crabtree catch, which they also saw happen live. "That doesn't even come close to this," Jackson said on Saturday.

Tech had lots of long-time fans in attendance Saturday in Minneapolis, but also some new fans like Shay Boyle, who coached Tech's Matt Mooney in high school basketball.

Boyle said he coached Mooney at Notre Dame College Prep in Niles, Illinois. Boyle on Saturday was sporting a Double T on his pullover and hat, and said he's a proud man.

"I'm all in," Boyle said. "All of Chicago is 100 percent for Texas Tech, for Matt Mooney. Playing for a national championship, I couldn't be more proud of Matt. He's worked behind the scenes for millions of hours for this moment. He's not scared of any moment. He made Notre Dame proud tonight."

Mooney's 22 points tied his season-high.

"He's the hardest working kid I've ever coached, and one of the best kids you'll ever meet," Boyle said. "Best player in America for one night, nobody could touch him. And defensively, he did it all. He won the game... He's a great role model for our 800 boys that know him, everybody looks up to him. It's unbelievable to see Matt do this in front of the world."

Mooney's performance was a highlight of the game, as was Tariq Owens' brief return after going to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury.

Tech brought a star-studded cast to Minneapolis. Former Tech football standouts Patrick Mahomes and Branden Jackson were in attendance, as were Keenan Evans, Zach Smith and Niem Stevenson, three basketball players from Tech's Elite Eight run last year. Former basketball coach Tubby Smith and current football coach Matt Wells were also at the Final Four.

McClure attended lots of basketball games as a member of the Saddle Tramps, and said it's amazing how far Tech basketball has come. He said there used to be 10 seats between people to watch Tech play home games, and now fans are packing in a football stadium in Minneapolis.

"This is overwhelming," he said. "We drove 15 hours to get here, without really having a plan. It's just surreal. As a guy who graduated from Texas Tech and reps Texas Tech, we always have a chip on our shoulder, but this is the biggest stage we've ever been on. It's not typical Tech, it's not. It's beyond surreal."