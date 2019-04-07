When Moo-La Fest - Stephenville’s first-ever hot air ballon festival - comes to town this summer, there will be plenty of great tunes to keep your toes tapping.

Kicking off the Texstar Ford Summer Nights Concert Series on Thursday, May 30, will be Phil Mayer, Scott Kirby and Brendan Mayer.

Phil Mayer melds influences from jazz, rock and pop in his stunning guitar playing and songwriting. He has released a dozen of his own albums while holding down his longtime job as lead guitarist for Jimmy Buffet’s Coral Reefer Band.

Scott Kirby is a self-taught finger style acoustic guitarist who began a musical friendship with Mayer in 1991 in Key West. Joining his father and Kirby on their tour is Phil’s son, Brendan who inherited a wonderful voice from his father.

On Friday evening, May 31, Downtown Fever will take the stage. Downtown Fever is not your average party band; the high-energy group is comprised of the most talented musicians Dallas has to offer. With a versatile song list from Frank Sinatra to hits from today, they bring a dynamic and interactive style that is famous for keeping the dance floor full!

On Saturday, June 1, Swan Song a Tribute to Led Zeppelin will kick off the music for the evening. The members of Swan Song are not only a band, but each member truly loves and studies how the original songs were played live. Formed in 1999, they bring a level of authenticity and emotion to their shows that is really only possible with a group that truly loves what they do. Their vast repertoire is sure to include many favorites from Led Zeppelin’s albums.

Next up will be Michael Hix and the Holla band, which features a musical variety of hits from the 1960’s to 1990’s. Michael was born with a rare four-octave vocal range, which means he can sing a wide variety of pitches from baritone to a high soprano. Hix is from Dallas, and has been entertaining crowds for over 20 years all over the country.

Finally, The Decades Band will round out the evening. The Decades Band is a premiere variety show, which plays hits from everyone’s favorite era of music. All the hit songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s to today.

They play a great mix of hit songs broken up into non-stop blocks as well as full hit songs through the years. The result is similar to a DJ spinning songs so the fun does not stop!