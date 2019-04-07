Texas Tech fans in Lubbock celebrated - some too much, according to reports from authorities and a reporter near campus - after the Red Raiders punched their ticket to the men's basketball National Championship game.

Tech's Saddle Tramps student organization rang the campus bells until midnight while countless fans flocked to and around the campus after Tech beat Michigan State 61-51 in Minneapolis - the Red Raiders first-ever visit to or win in the Final Four.

Soon after the final buzzer, fans gathered near the administration building and Memorial Circle. People hugged and high-fived, bonded by the win.

Ryan Burns, a Lubbock native and Texas Tech graduate, ran around hugging anyone who would let him. Burns said he has waited a long time for this kind of victory.

"We've had a long drought with Texas Tech basketball," he said, giving brief highlights of each coach's statistics since Bob Knight. "Three years with Coach Chris Beard, a savior to Lubbock, Texas. He came here three years ago, and promised us a Final Four appearance. 2019 champions, here we come."

Burns shared a little more about how he is proud of every team at Tech, including cheerleading and meat judging, before he saw someone else who needed a hug.

Tim Hays, a senior electronic media and communication major and alumni member of the Saddle Tramps, said the turn out Saturday night was beyond expectations. The Saddle Tramps brought out Bangin' Bertha, their bell on a trailer, and let people ring it.

"I've never seen anything like this in Lubbock," Hays said, his voice a little hoarse from screaming through the night. "I've been to other rallies like this, but nothing compares to the electricity here."

Other celebrations took a darker tone, with reports of people flipping at least one vehicle near the Broadway district bars by campus and various fires - including a burning couch and pile of scooters.

Fans were still out as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Some peopel got on top of a flipped car on Broadway, as fans danced and sang "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, an unofficial rallying song of the championship run. Lil Nas X even wished the team luck on social media before Saturday's game.

Lubbock police shut down University Avenue near the campus and issued a warning through social media urging people to leave the area.

"Lubbock police are asking those in the area of University and Broadway Avenue to leave immediately - police are clearing the area," Lubbock Fire Rescue stated in a Tweet around midnight.

One woman near Whataburger questioned what Monday night will be like, when the team takes on the University of Virginia in the championship game.