On Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:45 am the Stephenville Police Department responded to 100 Bluebonnet in reference to a reported armed robbery. Officers arrived at the Bluebonnet Apartments and met with the manager who reported she had been robbed inside the office. The suspect had fled from the scene but was described to be wearing a mask and displaying a weapon. The manager said the suspect stole the petty cash from an office drawer. The Stephenville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this aggravated robbery. Anyone with information pertaining to this aggravated robbery is asked to contact the Stephenville Police Department at 254-918-1273.