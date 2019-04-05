The Elgin City Council in a split vote Tuesday night approved an appeal by a property owner to a decision by the city’s building official to deny window replacements for a Main Street building located in the historic district.

The owners of the two-story building at 19 North Main Street replaced 13 windows on the second floor without receiving approval from the city’s building inspector or a review by the Historic Review Board.

“Every other property owner that has come through to replace windows has been required to meet the guidelines of the historic district,” Molly Alexander, the president of the Historic Review Board, told the council.

Alexander, as well as a representative for the building’s owner, Yamil Hernandez, was present at the City Council meeting to provide testimony to the elected officials, who were tasked with upholding, reversing or modifying the building inspector’s decision to deny the window replacements.

Hernandez, who was representing Jose Arreola, the building’s owner, submitted plans to the city last summer for an extensive demolition and remodeling project for which a building permit was subsequently approved by the building official as per the recommendation of the Historic Review Board. The permit approved improvements for a dish washing room, stairs for the first floor for new steel stairs to be added for the second floor, walls, a section of the roof, first floor window, doors, fixtures and electrical work. The permit did not approve the removal and replacement of the 13 windows on the second floor.

On Dec. 30, the director of community development informed the property owner that ongoing work to replace the windows on the second floor had to stop as that was not approved with the permit. Hernandez complied and stopped the window replacement work, officials said.

On Feb. 25, Hernandez submitted work plans to the city to replace the windows. As per city code, the Historic Review Board considered Hernandez’s proposed window installations but the historic panel unanimously recommended denial of the project as the proposed windows were found to not be architecturally compatible and did not meet the requirements of the historic district ordinance, according to the panel’s recommendation.

Alexander said, as per the code, property owners have to match the building’s original windows, and there’s two ways to do it: essentially restoring the area with a window frame and a window, or to be compatible, meaning coming as close as possible to the original window but with a little deviation allowed.

She said owners can get manufactured windows that meet the compatibility standards. “The windows are really important long-term to the viability of the building and to its historic character and the intent of the district. So, for the Historic Review Board there are few things that are very critical to us, one is the windows,” Alexander said.

The original windows on the building were two-glass pane over two-glass pane windows, and the historic ordinance requires wood frame or metal clad wood frame windows.

Alexander said Hernandez’s windows installed without permission were half-circle arch windows that were too small for the opening, and they were vinyl windows.

Hernandez said the windows in the 1820s building have been changed from the original square windows to concave or arched windows. He said that happened in the 1960s, and the building’s owners at that time didn’t seek permits from the city nor a review by a Historic Review Board. “So, they did a lot of damage to the inside of the building as well,” he said.

Due to the new windows being put in in the 60s, the openings were made bigger and differed in size from window to window, Hernandez said. Even a door on the second floor was later made into a window.

He said as his team began improving the interior of the second floor, workers noticed that the building had water damage due to the windows, and there were different patches of bricks that were used to repair water damage on the walls. He said the window frames and openings were dissolving due to the water damage.

“Whenever we were doing the changes, we thought that we were just doing changes to the interior,” Hernandez said. “We never thought that we were going to alter the outside of the building, that’s why we overlooked the fact to get the permit. Because we wanted to modify all this, we wanted to correct it, we wanted to go ahead and make the best building with the best quality and the safety for everybody.”

The city’s Historic Review Board only provides recommendations on changes made to the exterior of properties within the city’s historic district and does not comment on interior fixes.

Hernandez said that if the city required for him to change the windows he installed without a permit, it would set him back about $30,000.

“When they bought the building, the windows had already been altered. And what they’ve put in is close enough to the original windows, and he’s secured the building and mitigated the water damage,” Council Member Mary Pinson said in support of reversing the building official’s denial for the windows and accepting the window replacements Hernandez had put in.

Council members Neil Beyer and Sue Brashar, however, maintained that if other property owners who have replaced windows on their buildings in the historic district did so in compliance with the city’s historic ordinance and with a recommendation for approval from the Historic Review Board, then Hernandez should be held to the same standard.

“We’re a team, we’re a community, we work together; but what I don’t like to see is people asking for forgiveness afterward rather than permission before,” Beyer said. “And I respect that maybe it was an error — I’m concerned about that when he says he’s done this before but this time he didn’t check, especially with someone who has built in this town before.”

“The problem with Main Street is that it’s special. And once we say, ‘OK, well that’s close enough, they already did it,’ well I’m worried that everybody on Main Street is going to come in and do it and ask for forgiveness afterward, and we have to decide whether it’s close enough to forgive it.”

Still, Council Member Juan Gonzalez said he’s ready to get this building, which will house the relocation of Joseph’s Steakhouse, operating, on the tax rolls and generating revenue.

“I have to confess, when I’m driving down on Main Street three or four times a day, I don’t look up at the windows,” Gonzalez said. “I look at the ground level. So, I think we need to allow the appeal."

Mayor Chris Cannon said he’s ready to see the building occupied rather than sit vacant.

“I would like everybody to build iron clad windows but I’m not willing to wait 20 years for the right owners to show up and do it,” Cannon said. “If we would have held a lot of our other people who have developed to every single standard and not found ways to waive acceptability, we wouldn’t have anything going on downtown.”

Cannon, Gonzalez, Pinson and council members Jessica Bega, Daniel Lopez and Susie Arreaga voted in favor of Hernandez’s appeal. Brashar, Beyer and Council Member Phillip Thomas voted against it.

The ground level of the building will house the steakhouse and the second floor with have five one-bedroom apartments available for rent once the remodel is complete, Hernandez said.