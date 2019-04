Lone Star Dirt and Paving, under contract with the city of Lubbock, will begin maintenance work on 74th Street east of University Avenue starting Monday.

The project will replace existing asphalt paving with concrete paving, according to a city of Lubbock news release.

East 74th Street will be closed from Monday to April 26, weather permitting.

Drivers will need to follow detour signs and are urged to allow extra time for delays or seek an alternate route.