Leadership Stephenville Class of 2019 invites the public to their Brake for Burritos breakfast event at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at City Park Pavilion to raise money for Meals on Wheels of Erath County.

“Each year, Leadership Stephenville classes have to choose a class project and we chose to support Meals on Wheels, because they [are] a nonprofit group in the community that needs funding to do what they do, so we decided to do a breakfast burrito event and all profits are going to go directly to Meals on Wheels of Erath County,” said Julie Howell, president of Leadership Stephenville Class of 2019.

Meals on Wheels provides home-delivered meals five days a week to approximately 160 seniors.

Burritos are two for $5 with choices of egg, cheese and sausage or egg, cheese and bacon. Orders of $50 or more will receive free delivery.

To place an order, go online to bit.ly/mowb4b.

For more information or to sponsor Brake for Burritos, contact Howell at 254-977-3806.