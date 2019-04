The Stephenville Optimist Club presented a $6,000 check to Bluff Dale ISD for the purchase of a new scoreboard. Kurt Johnson (left) is pictured presenting the donation to Bluff Dale ISD Superintendent John Taylor and Kristine Murphy, business manager for Bluff Dale ISD. The Optimist Club will host its annual auction at 6 p.m. May 3 at City Hall at City Limits.