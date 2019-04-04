The Stephenville Knights of Columbus continue their annual Lenten Fish Fry Fridays from 5-7 p.m. through April 12 at Newman Hall.

As part of this year’s weekly event, the Knights are having a fund raiser for the new Sacred Heart Church in Comanche.

The meal will consist of fish, cole slaw, beans, hushpuppies, French fries, tea, and dessert.

Prices this year are $8 for seniors and children under 12 and $10 for everyone else. That is for all you can eat.

Take-out service is available by calling 965-5693. Orders may be picked up at the back of Newman Hall on Centennial Street. All take-out orders are $10 per plate.