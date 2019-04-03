Hutto Mayor Doug Gaul, a 56-year-old insurance agency owner, is running for his second term against political newcomer Nicole Calderone, a 41-year-old waitress at the Old Coupland Inn and Dancehall who has led home schooling groups.

The mayor serves a three-year term. Hutto, which has an estimated population of more than 30,000 and is about nine miles east of Round Rock, has six council members, not including the mayor.

The election is May 4. Early voting runs April 22 to April 30.

Both of the mayoral candidates answered a series of questions about their campaigns.

What are your priorities if elected?

Gaul: Continue the work we started on the strategic plan to focus on continued growth of our commercial tax base to lessen the burden on our residents, and be fiscally responsible by implementing a debt reduction plan and continuing to focus on a conservative budget. Continue to support our police officers with the personnel and equipment needed, manage the future infrastructure to meet our growth, and focus on the parks improvements as approved by voters to enhance the qualify of life.

Calderone: My focus will be to remain true to our community's vision and framework while balancing the rapid growth and current practices by council, boards and commissions to ensure the efficiency and sustainability of resources and relationships for future generations. Utilize continuing education that is available for the development of leadership for elected officials provided by the Texas Municipal League and participate in opportunities like (the Capital Area Council of Governments).

What makes you a better candidate than your opponent?

Calderone: I have courage, honesty and a zest for engaging within the community that provides an authentic camaraderie. I offer a compassion and appreciation for new perspectives, along with wisdom to decipher both character and intellectual capacities while using discernment to make sound decisions providing an overall effectiveness as a leader and coach.

Gaul: As mayor, a business owner, a previous Hutto ISD board member and a community leader, I understand where Hutto has been, where we are now and where we are going. I have demonstrated that I can lead an organization and make decisions that need to be made for the betterment of the community and lead change.

What is the biggest concern you are hearing from Hutto residents and how would you like to address that?

Gaul: How to handle the growth of the city. We are making sure that the roads and infrastructure are in place to handle the new businesses and residents. We will continue to work with the developers as new subdivisions and developments are approved to make sure we have the roads and infrastructure in place and share the cost with the developers. Last fall, the residents approved a bond that allows us to add an underpass on the east side of town and improve several intersections in our ongoing effort to develop a live, work, play community.

Calderone: I’m hearing from people who are passionate about our community and want to be included with shaping of plans to make Hutto's shared vision become a reality. I'd like to set a standard in our social culture that educates residents about municipal government, promote the importance of awareness for a higher voter turnout, and encourage community forums to sustain the involvement of citizens for positive change.