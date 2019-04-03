Erath County Habitat for Humanity is having a garage sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at 754 Sloan Street.

They will have a variety of items available for purchase like new and used doors, windows, lumber, building and electrical supplies, ceramic tiles, used light fixtures and ceiling fans in good condition.

They will also be giving away free paint in “as-is, unknown condition.”

ECHH board member Stacy Morrison said this is the first fundraiser Habitat for Humanity has done in a while.

“We needed to clean out that storage building; it sat there for quite a while and it just needed to be purged and cleaned out,” she said. “Also, we have bought the lots for the next three houses, which means we are in a big growth phase so funds become more important the more building that we do.”

With construction of the 20th home underway and the next family already approved for a new home, the ECHH is in a growth phase and believes the fundraiser will get the word out about the organization.

“It’s just exciting [for Erath County to see] that we are continuing to reach out to the community. Our motto is ‘Together we build better lives,’ and the garage sale allows people to come out and get new and used items, where they can better their own homes so that’s exciting too,” Morrison said.