The Stephenville Christian School is hosting a pancake supper and live auction from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to raise money for three students: Emma Gillette, Evan Pierce and Anna Rasberry, to attend the Envision’s Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington D.C.

The supper will include, of course, pancakes, and bacon. The live auction will have several different items as well.

“Several different businesses around town have donated different things for the auction. I know that we’ve got things from hay to home décor, [just] random things that we’re auctioning off,” said Evan Pierce’s mother, Maggie Pierce.

The suggested donation for the pancake supper is $5 per person.

According to JrNYLC website, “the Junior National Young Leaders Conference (JrNYLC), an Envision program, is held in Washington, DC for mature middle school students who demonstrate leadership potential, who are motivated to learn and excel, and who desire the critical leadership skills needed for success in middle school, high school and beyond.”

Pierce said that Tori Hubbard, the kids’ teacher, was also nominated to attend the conference when she was younger and said that “she was all excited about this opportunity for the kids.”

For more information or to donate an item to the live auction, contact Tori Hubbard at tori.d.hubbard@gmail.com.