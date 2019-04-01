The search for the next president of Tarleton State University moved forward Monday when John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, named the 14-member committee charged with finding a successor to Dr. F. Dominic Dottavio.
The Presidential Search Advisory Committee will screen and interview candidates over the next several months before recommending three finalists to The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.
After 11 years of distinguished leadership, Dottavio will step down as president of Tarleton State University at the end of August. Dottavio will be a full-time faculty member in Tarleton’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Science beginning Sept. 1 and help the university’s Division of Institutional Advancement with fundraising.
“This is a distinguished group of busy people and I deeply appreciate them volunteering their time,” Sharp said. “Finding the right president will be critical to continuing the continued growth and success of Tarleton.”
The committee members are:
Bill Mahomes
Regent, The Texas A&M University System
Chairman of the President Search Advisory Committee
Bob Albritton
Regent, The Texas A&M University System
Credence Baker
Associate Professor of Educational Technology
Associate Graduate Dean
Lori Beaty
Associate Vice President
Assistant CFO
Controller
Jennifer Edwards
Professor of Communication
Keith Emmert
Former Faculty Senate President
Associate Professor of Mathematics
David Frazier
Associate Professor
Agricultural Education and Consumer Sciences
Javier Garza
Vice President for Enrollment Management
Associate Professor of Mathematics
Reginald Hall
Department Head and Assistant Professor of Management
Tracy Holtman
Staff Council President
Dwain Mayfield
Board of Directors, Tarleton State University Foundation, Inc.
Betsy Price
Mayor of Fort Worth
Tyler Schuster
President Nominee SGA
Kenny Weldon
Col, ASAF, (ret)
Commandant of Cadets