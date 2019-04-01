The search for the next president of Tarleton State University moved forward Monday when John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, named the 14-member committee charged with finding a successor to Dr. F. Dominic Dottavio.

The Presidential Search Advisory Committee will screen and interview candidates over the next several months before recommending three finalists to The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

After 11 years of distinguished leadership, Dottavio will step down as president of Tarleton State University at the end of August. Dottavio will be a full-time faculty member in Tarleton’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Science beginning Sept. 1 and help the university’s Division of Institutional Advancement with fundraising.

“This is a distinguished group of busy people and I deeply appreciate them volunteering their time,” Sharp said. “Finding the right president will be critical to continuing the continued growth and success of Tarleton.”

The committee members are:

Bill Mahomes

Regent, The Texas A&M University System

Chairman of the President Search Advisory Committee

Bob Albritton

Regent, The Texas A&M University System

Credence Baker

Associate Professor of Educational Technology

Associate Graduate Dean

Lori Beaty

Associate Vice President

Assistant CFO

Controller

Jennifer Edwards

Professor of Communication

Keith Emmert

Former Faculty Senate President

Associate Professor of Mathematics

David Frazier

Associate Professor

Agricultural Education and Consumer Sciences

Javier Garza

Vice President for Enrollment Management

Associate Professor of Mathematics

Reginald Hall

Department Head and Assistant Professor of Management

Tracy Holtman

Staff Council President

Dwain Mayfield

Board of Directors, Tarleton State University Foundation, Inc.

Betsy Price

Mayor of Fort Worth

Tyler Schuster

President Nominee SGA

Kenny Weldon

Col, ASAF, (ret)

Commandant of Cadets